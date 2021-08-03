LIVE | Kentucky COVID-19 cases, vaccine updates

One year after the pandemic, Kentucky has reported 410,709 cases and 4,819 deaths.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of March 8, 2021. Beshear will hold press conferences Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, March 8

Monday, the CDC announced that fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is planning a permanent monument for its COVID-19 victims. Beshear made the announcement Saturday during a ceremony to remember COVID victims on the one year of the first positive case in the commonwealth.