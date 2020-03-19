SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Schools might be closed but the learning hasn’t stopped.

Many districts are utilizing technology to bring their classes together.

Students at Wright Elementary in Shelbyville are taking learning from the classroom to the computer.

Jodie Collins’s kindergarten students have been using a video app called Zoom. They can see and talk to each other through the screen.

“I think it gives them a sense of normalcy a little bit that their friends are still there,” Collins said. “They miss them, but they still get to see them and talk to them every day.”

These kindergartners’ homes have become the classroom. The format might be different, but learning is the same.

“We work…just like we’re in school in the classroom,” Collins said. “We are working on sight words, we are working on fluency in reading.”

Thursday that work included interactive videos and one-on-one zoom sessions with Collins to practice reading.

Zoom is a tool that other schools in Shelby County have been using too to help bring a sense of familiarity into the classroom.

“You can still meet with your students, meet with your families and still have that relationship as you would in the classroom,” Collins said.

Until these kindergartners are back in the classroom, they’re enjoying the online classroom.

