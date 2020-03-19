FRANKFORT, Ky. — Medical supplies involved in a suspected price gouging scheme have been returned to Kentucky, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Those items will be distributed to law enforcement agencies and first responders to assist with the pandemic.

Cameron partnered with Attorney General Herbert Slatery of Tennessee to stop the alleged price gouging. Two brothers from Tennessee are believed to have purchased the items in both states.

Kentucky’s share of the supplies were delivered to Frankfort to be distributed March 20.

