LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number's of meals picked up by JCPS students greatly increased from Monday to Tuesday.

The district is providing any child 18 and under free lunch and breakfast while schools are closed.

The Valley High School distribution location served nearly 400 lunches on Tuesday and Wednesday was just as busy.

Cars rolled through all day, according to volunteers.

Valley High School has been the most popular distribution site.

Throughout the district, numbers have increased each day.

Monday students picked up 5,543 meals, 8,674 on Tuesday, and 10,328 Wednesday.

Thursday the district will open 13 more distribution sites, bringing the total to 58 across Jefferson County.

“We are receiving calls from the community and from JCPS administrators regularly saying we need a site here, and we’re looking into those so we can serve as many of our students as possible,” School and Community Nutrition Services Executive Administrator Julia Bauscher said.

Bauscher said the district will place an order for more food Wednesday, and there is enough food to last until a new shipment arrives.

She said if a site has less than 36 meals left at any point, volunteers will have to request more be brought to their site.

