LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second employee at UPS Worldport in Louisville has died of coronavirus, according to a memo sent to us by multiple sources inside the company.

The memo obtained by WHAS11's FOCUS investigative team tells employees a second worker at the UPS Worldport global air hub has died from coronavirus-related complications.

Sources inside UPS tell us the memo was sent to a supervisor Friday evening (April 10), confirming the death of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes six days after another UPS worker, Roml Ellis, died of the same virus.

According to the memo, which workers tell us is sent to supervisors before their shifts started, the employee’s last day at work was April 1st. He worked in Wing B, a loading and unloading section of UPS Worldport, the largest air-sorting hub in UPS’ network.

WHAS11 News FOCUS reporter Paula Vasan asked the company directly for their response to his death. In a statement they tell us, in part:

“Employees who work directly in the vicinity of an employee who tested positive would be notified that they may have been exposed, and that they should pay special attention to the potential emergence of symptoms.”

The company sent us this video of the actions they’re taking, such as additional shuttle buses to take employees to and from the airport to sort packages, and more frequent cleaning.

On April 6, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that one person working at UPS died of the virus, But said the case was being tracked by Indiana authorities since the individual lived in Clark Co.

The company will not specifically identify an employee with the virus citing personal privacy concerns.

"UPS is going to great lengths to protect employees during the pandemic," said UPS Airlines Public Relations Manager, Jim Mayer in a statement to WHAS11 on Saturday. "As part of the country’s critical infrastructure, we have both the privilege and responsibility to continue to work safely."

In the memo, the company is "continuing CDC personal hygiene guidelines that include hand washing and social distancing." The document goes on to say that employees have been encouraged to wear a mask.

Along with notifying "any employees involved, UPS is providing up to 10 days of compensation for any employee who is diagnosed with the virus, or who is required to quarantine, or if a household member is diagnosed with the virus and the employee is required to quarantine," Mayer said.

Earlier this week, employees at the company told WHAS11 that they have been noticing gradual safety improvements. Masks at the hub were distributed to employees April 7 and a UPS spokesperson said anyone who’s concerned for their safety should speak with a manager.

