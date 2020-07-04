LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the death of a UPS employee working in Kentucky, though he said the person lived in Clark County, Indiana.

“We are aware of a UPS employee that has died. However, they are an individual that resided in Clark County, Indiana which is why they’re not on our list even though I believe they were in Kentucky,” he said.

A spokesperson for Worldport at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said the company offered condolences to the family of an employee who passed away over the weekend but based on medical privacy laws said UPS is not confirming COVID-19 cases.

The company says they are taking steps to protect employees, including handing out masks to workers beginning Monday night.

