LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It takes seconds to sanitize your hands but finding the gel in the midst of a pandemic is getting harder!



Hand sanitizer is comprised mainly of water, gel, and alcohol!



This is something, Rabbit Hole Distillery has no shortage of.



Owner Kaveh Zamanian said most of his workers are home practicing social distancing, but a small group is looking at ways to use their alcohol as a source to make hand sanitizer.



The global effort started with Pernod Ricard, an alcohol producing company in France who partnered with a lab there to donate their alcohol to create the gel!



The successful efforts stretched to the U.S, where Zamanion has been working with the group and laboratories in Kentucky to see how he can do the same for his hometown.



So far, the TTB or The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau have given them the go-ahead.

They're now waiting for FDA approval to start production.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel recognized Zamanian's team saying he's proud of Kentucky and the distillery for helping during such difficult times adding:



"America remains strong and resilient, and the commitment of Pernod Ricard USA and the workers of Rabbit Hole Distillery to help face this challenge is the kind of generous response we need to stay that way."

