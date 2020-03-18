LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced he tested negative for coronavirus, he announced his wife Alexandra Gerassimides has tested positive during a press briefing March 18.

Fischer and other local leaders came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus during the Speed Ball at Speed Art Museum March 7. Congressman John Yarmuth had also announced he was self-isolating due to his contact with the person.

"She's self-isolating right now, she's feeling fine, didn't feel good for a day or so," Fischer said.

Fischer said he will be self-quarantining until March 31.

Dr. Sarah Moyer with the Department of Public Health said they will contact anyone who they believe may be exposed.

Moyer said those who have spent 20 minutes or more within six feet of someone who tested positive are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

