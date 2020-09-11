Oldham County halts in-person learning, shifts to NTI as COVID-19 cases rise

Oldham County Schools said they are seeing an escalation of positive cases and quarantines among both students and staff.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County Schools said students will transition to non-traditional instruction beginning Friday.

The county has moved into the red zone of the state’s COVID-19 Incident Rate map, having 25 average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people during a 7-day period.

Officials also said they are also seeing a growing number of cases and quarantines among both students and staff.

OCS said school enrichment centers will also close in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The district plans of working with the Oldham County Health Department to reevaluate the county and school COVID-19 numbers.

However, OCS said they will keep parents up to speed if they will resume in-person classes or decide to remain in NTI. They will let them know no later than Dec. 3.

If Oldham County remains in the red zone but do not see a sizable increase in incident rates, they may consider returning to in-person classes.

The district said they are continuing to monitor the number of staff and students with positive cases and those in quarantine to aid in their decisions.

They stress that parents report positive COVID-19 test results and quarantines to their school during NTI.

Regular season games will be suspended for athletics, but practices can continue.

NTI will run through Dec. 4.

