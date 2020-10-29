Oldham County middle and high schools to continue A/B schedule into January

Superintendent Greg Schultz said middle and high schools will continue A/B schedule through at least Jan. 15.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools Superintendent Greg Schultz said middle and high schools will continue A/B schedule through at least Jan. 15 in a message to parents.

"Our goal has always been to have as much face-to-face instruction as possible, as long as it’s wise to do so given the ongoing situation with COVID," Schultz said.

Parents can change their child's enrollment from Virtual Learning Academy to in-person learning for the second trimester by Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Once enrollment closes, Schultz said OCS will decide whether to move elementary schools to an A/B schedule or continue its current plans. OCS elementary schools returned to their normal schedules Sept. 16, while preschools reopened for face-to-face instruction Sept. 21.

At the time, the district told parents the decision was made because elementary school students are at lower levels of risk due to their limited social interactions, while also benefitting the most from in-person instruction.

While Oldham is not in the "red zone" in Kentucky, surrounding counties like Jefferson, Shelby and Henry are. Oldham is listed in the "orange zone" per the state's latest release.

