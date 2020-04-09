Oldham County elementary schools to start in-person classes Sept. 16

Elementary students can return to their normal Monday-Friday schedules Sept. 16, while preschool will begin face-to-face instruction Sept. 21.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools announced elementary and preschool classes can begin in-person instruction ahead of middle and high schools this September.

All OCS elementary schools will return to their normal Monday-Friday schedules starting Wednesday, Sept. 16. Preschool will begin in-person instruction Sept. 21.

Middle and high school students will still return to classes on an A/B schedule starting Sept. 28. Anyone enrolled in Virtual Learning Academy will remain there for the trimester.

The district said its decision to begin in-person learning for elementary and preschool students was decided after consulting with the Oldham County Health Department.



"Elementary school students are at lower levels of risk due to their limited social interactions compared to most secondary students, and benefit most from in-person instruction," the district said in an e-mail to parents. "We believe this is the right first step towards getting back to as much in-person instruction as possible this school year for all students."

The district said it will implement temperature checks when students arrive and require face coverings at all times, including on buses. All safety measures can be read here.

