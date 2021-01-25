Kentucky confirms more than 346,000 overall cases of COVID-19

As of Sunday, Jan. 24, Kentucky's COVID-19 test positivity rate was down to 10.24%.

KENTUCKY, USA — This blog is updated daily with the latest information on coronavirus from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and health officials. Beshear will hold press conferences Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. EST.

Monday, January 25

This morning, the City of Louisville announced the Metro COVID-19 Utility Relief Funds. Jefferson County residents with an outstanding utility bill balance and facing financial hardships can receive a one-time credit of up to $500 for bills with LG&E or Louisville Water/MSD. The funds are dedicated to anyone who have a past due amount between March 16 and Dec. 31, 2020.

To apply, people are asked to call their local Community Ministry, schedule an appointment with Neighborhood Place at (502) 977-6636 or visit LG&E or Louisville Water's online portals.

As of Sunday, Jan. 24, Kentucky's COVID-19 test positivity rate was down to 10.24%. A total of 346,586 positive cases had been reported in the state and a total of 3,421 Kentuckians had died.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.