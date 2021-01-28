Kroger will operate regional COVID-19 vaccination site at Kentucky Horse Park

The site will open on Feb. 2 and vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky announced the first regional COVID-19 vaccination site operated by Kroger will be inside the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. In the first week, this site is expected to vaccinate 3,000 people.

The site will open on Feb. 2 and vaccines will be administered by appointment only. Those in phase 1A and 70+ in phase 1B will be prioritized.

Appointments will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 6. Then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday beginning the week of Feb. 8. New appointments will be added daily around 6 a.m.

Governor Andy Beshear said vaccination appointments will be indoors but may expand to drive-through locations as weather and vaccine supply allows.

Pheli Roberts, health leader for Kroger Louisville Distribution, joined the governor during his virtual briefing Thursday. She said Kroger Health is "committed to helping people live healthier lives and we’re happy to be able to provide an easy solution to those Kentuckians seeking a vaccine."

To register with Kroger, visit Kroger.com/CovidVaccine or call 866-211-5320.

The governor said more Kroger regional vaccination sites will be announced in the coming weeks and encouraged Kentuckians to register for the vaccination sites in their own region.

Three more regional vaccination sites from other providers were also announced Thursday, including Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville and Western Baptist and Lourdes Mercy in Paducah.

The state unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccine website and hotline to help Kentuckians determine when they are eligible to receive the vaccine and find the nearest vaccination site.

The hotline will be open 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. EST. Monday-Friday.

855-326-4654

TTY 855-326-4654 (for hearing impaired only)

