FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is honoring victims of coronavirus as the death toll crosses 100 statewide.

The governor has ordered all flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff for one week in honor of Kentuckians who died of COVID-19.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning tomorrow morning and remaining that way until we get through this,” Gov. Beshear said on Monday. “Each Kentuckian lost to the coronavirus is someone’s mother or father; someone’s child; someone’s significant other – someone loved by their family and friends. Paying tribute in this fashion is just one more way we, as a commonwealth, can collectively mourn the loss of these members of our community.”

Flags will be lowered beginning Tuesday through Monday, April 20.

Beshear is also encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to participate in the tribute.

Many buildings and landmarks in Louisville and other parts of Kentucky as a sign of solidarity with those who have been lost to the virus.

So far, 104 people have died.

