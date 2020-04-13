FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says 97 people were tested on the first day of drive-thru testing at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Frankfort.

Monday, employees with the grocery chain's trademark blue uniforms met drivers at the gate asking if they had an appointment.

The Governor announced a partnership with Kroger over the weekend that he hopes will lead to 20,000 tests over the next five weeks.

People must preregister to take part and not everyone is eligible for these free tests.

A news release from Kroger stated that only those showing symptoms who are health care workers, first responders, are more than 65 years old or have preexisting medical conditions that put them at risk can apply.

They developed a toll-free phone number, 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3), and a website for people to register for an appointment:

It's expected to take about 48 hours for people to learn their test results.

Company officials think they can handle about 250 cars in these drive-thrus each day.

