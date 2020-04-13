LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Healthcare workers in Kentucky are getting a little bit more help as the state continues its fight against COVID-19.

Officials with UPS announced Monday that the shipping giant is donating 10,000 N95 respirator masks.

They say they procured enough to meet internal needs and sharing their available masks to help protect healthcare workers in Louisville and at hospitals statewide.

“For more than 30 years, Louisville has been home to Worldport and UPS Airlines, and there are more than 32,000 dedicated UPSers across the Commonwealth. We are grateful for the opportunity to help the doctors, nurses and others who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky,” UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said in a statement.

Those masks were delivered to the state’s Emergency Management Agency in Frankfort for distribution.

“I want to thank UPS for stepping up with this donation of critically-needed N95 masks for Kentucky’s health care professionals,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This donation of essential personal protective equipment will directly save the lives of Kentuckians and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

