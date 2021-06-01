Soldiers, veterans receive COVID-19 vaccination in Kentucky

Active duty military, civilian first responders on post at Ft. Knox, Veterans at Robley Rex VA, were administered COVID-19 vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is continuing its vaccination plans, distributing shots to soldiers and civilian first-responders on post at Fort Knox.

One by one, they walked in, took a seat and rolled up their sleeves, joining the group of Kentuckians who have received the first shot.

"We wanted to make sure we had this thing set up so we could account for every dose of the vaccine," said Major General John R Evans Jr., commanding general of the U.S. Army Cadet Command at Ft. Knox. "So, we provided an environment where soldiers and civilians were informed about what the vaccine was about, what they're getting, so they can come in with confidence to get this vaccine that every American ought to get out there and get."

In true military fashion, Dr. James Stephens said the distribution process ran like a well-oiled machine.

"All the little details, not just getting the people together, the training together, getting the vaccines, the transport, the storage, the freezers...even the little walls where people can have fun and make it inviting to come," Stephens said. "That is what's so amazing to me...in all my years."

The vaccine is currently available to soldiers on post as well as civilian first responders on post, like Ft. Knox Fire and Rescue firefighter Jeff Hoffman.

"As first responders, it's not only important to protect ourselves, but more importantly, family, friends and the community we serve here on Ft. Knox," Hoffman said.

Hoffman's personal reasons for getting vaccinated were echoed by Evans. His mother was an infectious disease nurse, and he said he did his research and was fully confident setting an example for his fellow soldiers.

"I have seen the science, I have seen the data," Evans said. "This is a safe and effective vaccine. I want to be up there first up, to tell my soldiers, 'hey you can get this safely, look at me, 54 year old man,' come on up here and get the vaccine to protect yourself and your families."

Veterans also received the vaccine in a drive-thru format at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.

"Feels wonderful, to have the opportunity to take the shot," said Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Theodore McNeal. "Hopefully, will help me and save a lot of people."

The event was dedicated to veterans who are identified as highest risk, including those who are 75 and older or reside in congregated living.

As the supply increases, staff members from Robley Rex will continue reaching out to veterans who become eligible to schedule their vaccines as well.

