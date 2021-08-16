'The demand is so high': Grayson County Health Department runs out of COVID test kits

The department said all of its supplier's orders are on back order due to the high demand for testing.

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — As more and more people get tested for COVID-19, the Grayson County Health Department announced it was notified that its supplier had run out of test kits.

"Unfortunately, GCHD is out of kits — and we do not have an ETA as to when we will receive a new shipment," the department said on Facebook. "After today, we are suspending COVID-19 testing until further notice."

The department said all of its supplier's orders are on back order due to the high demand for testing. In a response to one resident, a GCHD employee said they did 300 COVID tests the previous week.

"The demand is so high, it's difficult to keep kits in stock," the reply said. "We had our kits on auto ship in an attempt to keep supplies stocked. However, even those have been back ordered."

People are encouraged to go to urgent care centers, primary care providers or the county hospital's drive-thru for a test.

Grayson County is not the only place struggling to meet testing needs as COVID cases continue to climb. In Indiana, health departments are seeing much longer lines as the delta variant dominates the state.

As tests and cases increase across the region, events like Abbey Road on the River and Louder Than Life are requiring attendees show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.