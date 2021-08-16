How to tell the difference between COVID-19 and RSV symptoms in kids

While both illnesses can present similar symptoms, there are some key differences that parents should pay attention to.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 cases in children are on the rise right now. But it isn't the only respiratory illness parents need to look out for.

Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV) causes mild illness in most people but can be dangerous for babies and older adults. Many of the symptoms of RSV and COVID-19 look similar, but there are some key differences parents can look for before calling a doctor.

Both illnesses can cause a runny nose, fever and cough, but COVID-19 symptoms tend to be mild in children. In fact, many kids who have COVID may have no symptoms at all.

However, symptoms of RSV are usually more pronounced. These symptoms can include appetite loss, sneezing, trouble breathing and crankiness. In some rare cases, RSV can also lead to more serious problems like bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Experts say you should call your child's doctor if you notice a high-pitched whistling or wheezing noise when they breathe or a cough with green, yellow or gray mucus. You may also want to check with your doctor if your child refuses to breastfeed or bottlefeed.

Regardless of what symptoms a child has, following good hygiene is key to preventing both COVID-19 and RSV. If your child is feeling sick, do not send them to school.

