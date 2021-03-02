Louder Than Life to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID test

Louder Than Life will also require masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for all attendees at this year's Louder Than Life.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents said the last day for campers to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson, will be Thursday, Sept. 8. Other attendees will have until Sept. 9.

Those who choose not get vaccinated must obtain a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the first day they attend the festival.

"We thank you for your patronage, support and compliance during these unprecedented times," Danny Wimmer Presents said. "We are all in this together."

Louder Than Life will require masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, and masks are strongly recommended throughout the festival grounds. The festival will also have hand sanitizer stations on site and cashless options at food, beverage and merch lines.

The announcement comes after other music festivals released new rules as COVID-19 cases increase across the country. Bonnaroo and Railbird announced they will impose vaccine or testing requirements for ticketholders as well.

Louder Than Life returns in September after COVID cancellations in 2020. It is scheduled to take place at the Kentucky Expo Center Sept. 23-26, with a newly added Thursday date to kick off the weekend.

Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and KORN will headline the event. Judas Priest, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg and Jane's Addiction are also scheduled to perform.

