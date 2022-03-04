Kentucky's COVID-19 case count continues decline, positivity rate under 2%

The state also marked a grim milestone with more than 15,000 lost to the virus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite a new COVID-19 variant being found in numerous Kentucky counties, overall weekly cases continue to decline.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced Monday that 3,948 new cases and 135 deaths were reported for the week ending on April 3.

This was down from the 5,530 cases reported from the previous week.

The seven-day positivity rate also took a slight dip to 1.97%.

Beshear recently announced the omicron BA.2 subvariant was found in 29 Kentuckians from 13 different counties since early February. The subvariant also accounted for many new infections, according to the CDC.

Hospitalizations are down and according to Monday’s report, there were 240 hospitalized, 36 in ICU and 18 on a ventilator.

Overall, the Commonwealth has recorded 1,316,355 cases and 15,028 deaths.

