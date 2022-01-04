Low virus rates ends COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated on UK's campus

The move comes amid high vaccination rates at the school and lower rates of the virus on campus and in the Lexington community.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky said a weekly testing requirement for students and employees who are vaccinated against the coronavirus would end Monday.

The move comes amid high vaccination rates at the school and lower rates of the virus on campus and in the Lexington community, news outlets reported, citing an email from UK President Eli Capilouto.

“Our high vaccination numbers coupled with the steady decline in positive cases indicate the success of our efforts to keep our community safe,” Capilouto said. “These numbers also signify that now is the appropriate time to adjust the policy around testing.”

UK’s vaccination rate was over 92% at the end of March and there were five active COVID cases as of March 30, according to the most recently available data.

It's a major step for the school, spokesman Jay Blanton said.

“We’ve taken a pretty methodical and conservative approach to this, all in an effort to keep our community safe. It’s one more sign we think of good things about a return to more normal operations," he said.

UK changed its mask policy last month, making them optional in common areas and some events, though they are still required in classrooms, labs and offices.

