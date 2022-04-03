Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tests positive for COVID-19 during Israel trip

The Louisville mayor says he's experiencing minor symptoms but credits vaccines and the booster preventing him from having a serious illness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fischer has been on an international trip to Israel participating in a program for U.S. mayors sponsored by the American Jewish Committee, according to his press office.

They said the mayor has experienced “light, cold-like symptoms” but is doing fine and credits vaccines and boosters in preventing him from becoming seriously ill.

"Israel requires a minimum five-day quarantine and a negative COVID-19 test before departure. We will keep the public updated on his return, as the mayor works remotely this coming week,” his office said.

The mayor will miss the beginning of Give A Day events, which celebrates service and compassion throughout Louisville. That began on April 1.

His office wants people to get vaccinated and boosted. If you haven’t done so, click here to find out what you need to know.

