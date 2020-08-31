Real-time updates: Kentucky confirms more than 48,000 COVID-19 cases overall

On Sunday, Kentucky reported the highest weekly increase since the pandemic reached the state, with 4,503 new cases last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give updates every day at 4 p.m.

Monday, August 31

Today, the U.S. surpassed 6 million COVID-19 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Global cases total 25 million. Data from the university shows there have been 183,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. and nearly 850,000 globally.

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed more than 48,000 cases overall and the highest weekly increase since the pandemic reached the state, with 4,503 new cases last week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.