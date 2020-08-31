Officials advise caution ahead of Derby, Labor Day after highest week of COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the single highest week of COVID-19 cases Sunday.

"Please wear your mask, please make good decisions," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "This is a time where this virus is spreading very aggressively."

Beshear announced 462 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the week's total to 4,503 cases. The state's positivity rate as of Saturday was under 5%.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Kentuckians must continue to practice social distancing and use caution ahead of Oaks, Derby and Labor Day — usually major events accompanied by gatherings or parties.

"Enjoy watching the fillies on Oaks Day this Friday. Watch the Kentucky Derby, the 146th Run for the Roses, on Saturday. And, enjoy the entire Labor Day weekend," Stack said. "Just do it in ways that keep you and others safe."

Stack said continuing to keep a routine of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands will help limit cases and keep people safer as colder months arrive.

"If we all do these things, we have a much better chance for safer, healthier fall and winter holidays with family and friends," Stack said.

Churchill Downs reversed its original plan to have limited fans at Oaks and Derby, now only allowing essential personnel at the track. Popular parties like the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala also canceled their events amid the pandemic.

