LouVax, other sites in Kentuckiana working to reschedule vaccine clinics after inclement weather

LouVax at Broadbent arena will hold a special Saturday clinic for those who need their required second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several health departments and heatlhcare groups are changing their COVID-19 vaccination schedules due to winter weather expected to hit Kentucky and Indiana this week.

If your provider isn't listed below, check their websites and social media pages for the latest updates. Most providers say they will contact patients to reschedule appointments.

Louisville

After a couple of closures this week due to the winter storm, Louisville health officials said the LouVax site will open for a special booster shot one-time event on Saturday.

Metro Public Health and Wellness said they are working to reschedule appointments for those affected by the closure but said the Saturday session is to accommodate those who need their required second dose shots.

That clinic will open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Below are lists of times the Broadbent Arena site will open for regular vaccinations.

Wednesday, February 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 18, a decision will be made by 6 a.m. Thursday morning

Friday, February 19, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 20, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (One-time only event for second-dose shots)

______

The LouVax clinic at Broadbent Arena will be closed Monday.

If you had an appointment at the LouVax site, it has been canceled and you should receive an email from LouHealthCovidVaccines@louisvilleky.gov to reschedule. Officials said there are doses reserved for anyone who must reschedule.

UofL Health testing and vaccination drive-thru sites at Brooks and Liberty, Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Medical Center South will be closed Tuesday. Anyone who had appointments will receive an email to reschedule.

North Central District Health Department

The Shelby County 1st dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 20. The clinic scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 has also been moved to Feb. 20. Appointment times and location will stay the same.

The health department's booster vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 22. The event will still be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

If you are unable to keep your appointment with NCDHD, call the COVID-19 helpline at 502-390-2600 during operational hours, or reply to your confirmation email to cancel your appointment.

Oldham County

The Oldham County Health Department is postponing its COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The booster clinics scheduled for Monday and Wednesday have been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 20. All appointments will be moved up four hours ahead of their original time. Patients will receive a confirmation email with their new appointment time.

The first-dose clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 has been pushed back to Feb. 23. All appointment times will remain the same

Indiana

Baptist Health Floyd is closings its vaccination clinic for Monday, Feb. 15. All appointments for that day will need to be rescheduled through the reminder link or by calling 1-866-211-9966. Do not call the hospital to reschedule your appointment.

The vaccination clinic at Indiana University Southeast has also been canceled. A member of the Floyd County Health Department will contact patients to reschedule their appointments.

Anyone scheduled for vaccines in Clark County will have their visit rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20. Anyone who cannot make that time is asked to call the Clark County Health Department.

The Clark County Health Department COVID-19 testing sites in Jeffersonville and Charlestown will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Elizabethtown

The vaccination clinic set up by Baptist Health Hardin for Monday, Feb. 15 has been canceled. Patients with appointments for Monday should have been contacted Sunday to reschedule their appointments.

If you have any questions or concerns, call 270-706-1004 and select option 5 to leave a message.

Bowling Green

Med Center Health's scheduled vaccination clinic for Monday has been canceled. Appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible, but the possibility of inclement weather later in the week is making it hard to set a specific date at this time. Med Center Health will contact patients about rescheduled appointments.