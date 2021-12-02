Kroger, Walmart stores part of 150 new COVID-19 vaccination sites opening in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear warned that although there are new sites, appointments at the will still be limited due to vaccine supply.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that more than 150 new COVID-19 vaccination sites will be opening across the state. The new sites include mobile clinics, Kroger and Walmart stores and 125 pharmacies, including Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies.

Gov. Beshear warned that although there are new sites, appointments at the will still be limited and based on vaccine dose supply.

"We have a pie and it's gotten just a little bigger," Beshear said. "We are cutting that pie into more and more and more pieces, which may mean you have to call a few more numbers."

Kentucky residents can visit the state COVID-19 vaccine website to learn more about how to sign up for appointments and to check eligibility. Eligibility will be based on current federal and state guidelines.

Six New Regional Sites - Visit vaccine.ky.gov to make an appointment.

Columbia - TJ Health: 901 Westlake Drive

Frankfort - Kroger: 669 Chamberlin Ave.

Grayson - KDMC Carter Co. Clinic: 100 Bellefonte Dr.

Henderson - Deaconess Henderson: 1305 N. Elm St.

Louisa - Lawrence Co. Health Dept.: 205 Bulldog Lane

Morganfield - Deaconess Union: 4604 U.S. 60

Kroger Stores - Visit Kroger.com/CovidVaccine to make an appointment

Ashland - 711 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Ashland - 370 Diederich Blvd.

Brandenburg - 568 River Ridge Plaza

Campbellsville: 399 Campbellsville Bypass

Carrolltown: 2549 Highway 227

Elizabethtown: 3040 Dolphin Dr.

London: 1730 W. Hwy 192

Maysville: 381 Market Square Dr.

Murray: 808 N. 12th St.

Paducah: 3141 Park Ave.

Walmart Stores - Visit Walmart.com/CovidVaccine to make an appointment

Berea: 120 Jill Dr.

Campbellsville: 725 Campbellsville Bypass

Carrollton: 200 Floyd Dr.

Central City: 1725 West Everly Brothers Blvd.

Corbin: 60 S. Stewart Rd.

Crestwood: 6501 Veterans Memorial Parkway

La Grange: 1015 New Moody Ln.

Mayfield: 1225 Paris Rd.

Paducah: 3220 Irvin Cobb Dr.

Paintsville: 470 No. Mayo Trail

Richmond: 820 Eastern Bypass

Shelbyville: 500 Taylorsville Rd.

Shepherdsville: 545 Conestoga Parkway Lot 1

Tompkinsville: 1650 Edmonton Rd.

Winchester: 1859 Bypass Rd.

There haven't been any updates to the state's timeline on when everyone will be able to receive the vaccine. Federally, President Joe Biden said the United States has contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver 600 million doses of the vaccine by July.

