Kentucky National Guard to help long-term care facilities as COVID-19 cases rise

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has mobilized 50 members of the Kentucky National Guard to help long-term care facilities as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Guard members will be a part of 10 non-clinical support teams spread throughout the state to help at the request of public health districts. The current plan is designed to help facilities for at least 30 days.

The teams will help with guest relations, COVID-19 screenings and decontamination to allow staff the chance to better focus on residents. Currently, guard members are helping facilities in Louisville, Lexington, Edmonton and Hopkinsville.

"We recognize the need could come from anywhere in the state, and we will adjust our focus and effort as the requests for help arrive," said Brig Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky's Adjutant General.

While the majority of new cases are in younger age groups, people aged 60 and over are being hospitalized at higher rates. As of Monday, there are currently 1,442 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 and 128 of those are on ventilators.

Betsy Johnson, the president of the Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities, said she was worried about the increase and possible exhaustion in when cases began to rise more than a month ago.

"Honestly worried about the people that we represent because they are being asked to do so much, with so little resources," Johnson said. "We fully support any additional help that we can get."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the National Guard would assist staff at the 535 long-term care facilities across the state starting Nov. 1 after ISDH's chief medical officer said the extra work has run their employees ragged.

The Kentucky National Guard has been used in missions since the start of the pandemic, including setting up an alternate care facility at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

