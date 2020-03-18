LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Imperial College in London released a COVID-19 report and that's where most of our US leaders are getting the information they're basing their decision making on.

First, the report begins by saying the public health threat of the virus is the most serious they've seen since the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak. It continues to cite that outbreak as a time when non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI's) were implemented, like bar closures and school closures. Cities were more successful at reducing case numbers and experienced lower mortality overall.

Then, the report runs through a few different ways this could turn out depending on what responses are. If the public does nothing to control the virus, over 80 percent of people in the US would be infected over the course of the epidemic with 2.2 million deaths from COVID-19. That 2.2 million deaths also doesn't account for the potential negative effects of health systems being overwhelmed.

Again, in the situation that we do absolutely nothing to help stop the spread the report predicts critical care bed capacity would be exceeded as early as the second week of April.

The report goes on to cite a few different ways people can stop the spread.

Case isolation in the home

Voluntary home quarantine

Social distancing of those over 70

Everyone social distancing

Closures of schools and colleges.

Obviously, a combination of all of these things is going to be the best option.. short of a complete lockdown which would prevent people from working.

Once these interventions are relaxed the infections will begin to rise and we'll see our peak epidemic.

The more successful the strategy is at a temporary suppression, the larger the later epidemic will be if there isn't a vaccine.

The report wraps up by saying to avoid a rebound in transmission, policies need to be maintained until large amounts of a vaccine are available to the population, which could be 18 months or more.

RELATED: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's wife tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Louisville coronavirus patient speaks about symptoms, recovery for first time

RELATED: Real-time COVID-19 updates in Kentucky: Gov. Beshear orders hair salons, gyms, spas and movie theaters to close

RELATED: Metro Corrections suspends visitation as coronavirus concerns mount

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.