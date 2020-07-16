New Albany to vote on resolution suggesting face coverings in public places

Because its a resolution and not a mandate, there would be no penalties if masks aren't worn.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Governor Holcomb has said.. he's not ready to make a call statewide on face masks, and instead has left it up to local leaders to decide.

"The numbers could be very different county by county or even region by region," Holcomb said Wednesday.

So New Albany City Council is taking the matter into their own hands. Thursday they are deciding whether or not to pass a resolution suggesting face masks in public places.

"It's about everybody's health. It's about mine, its about yours, its about my parents, its about my child. And that's what I think is so important about this decision," said New Albany City Councilman At-Large Jason Applegate.

The resolution would encourage face coverings both inside and outside businesses throughout the city.

"We're just putting the city behind saying that we recommend face masks, this is our point of view, we recommend it and hope that you would follow the recommendation," said Applegate.

Because its a resolution and not a mandate, there would be no penalties if masks aren't worn. But Applegate says he could see further action in the future if that's the case.

"I think that if it's not followed that I would think that there would have to be further action." he said.

According to Applegate, the city council has received a large amount of feedback on the resolution, both for and against it

"In my opinion the for letters have been much more powerful, a lot of it has come from health officials and people involved in the health industry," said Applegate, adding that he hopes the resolution will pass the council.

"This is a way that we're all protecting each other and at least we're doing everything we can to protect everybody, if the resolution passes."