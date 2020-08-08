Charlestown elementary school moves to week of eLearning following additional COVID-19 case

The school, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, has already had an employee of the school test positive for the virus.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A Charlestown, Ind. school is making the change to a week of eLearning after another positive COVID-19 case was reported at the school.

The school, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, has already had an employee test positive for the virus. Multiple students, who had been contact with the employee, have been quarantining.

The new positive case is unrelated to the students that were quarantined on Aug. 3, the school says.

Because of the number of staff quarantined at the school, Pleasant Ridge will be moving into eLearning days for the week of August 10-14. Students will learn remotely with communication from their teachers.

The school says they are working closely with the Clark County Health Department and have already contacted the parents of those students who were considered close contacts of the person who tested positive.

They were asked to have their child complete a 14-day quarantine and to contact their child’s health care provider for testing options and further guidance.

The school says the building is being deep cleaned and sanitized before students return to class on Aug. 17.

