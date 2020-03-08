Indiana students quarantining after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The district confirmed an employee at Pleasant Ridge Elementary and student at Charlestown High School tested positive.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — An employee at one Greater Clark County elementary school and a student at one high school have tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed Monday.

The district confirmed students at Pleasant Ridge Elementary who came into close contact with an employee who tested positive have been notified and are quarantining for two weeks.

A student at Charlestown High School also tested positive Friday, the first week GCCS returned to in-person classes.

The district said it is working with the Clark County Health Department, but did not provide more information on those who tested positive.

The news comes after multiple staffers and students at different Indiana schools tested positive for COVID-19 in their first week of classes. In Greenfield, a high school student attended class for part of the day before testing positive.

Multiple staff members in Elwood Community Schools Corporation also tested positive, forcing the school district to move to e-Learning the week of Aug. 3.

