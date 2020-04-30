LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Businesses have been empty on the quiet corners of the city throughout the last two months, but today, some of them learned the reopening date they have been waiting for. Governor Andy Beshear announced on May 11 manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing, and pet grooming businesses are being given the green light to reopen.

"Let me tell you as soon as he announced it, my phone has not stopped going off," said Amanda Shafter, the master groomer and owner of Pawsitively Dog Grooming. "Everybody is just excited to get back to some sort of normalcy."

On May 20, retail and houses of worship can open, followed by social gatherings of more than ten people, barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses on May 25.

Tara Harris, the owner of Rolling Hills Plaza Barber Shop, says she's been getting calls left and right since the announcement.

"Everybody wants that day, Monday the 25 and I told them we're going to be there all week, we can't do everybody in that one day," Harris said. "We're going to have a lot of repair work from home haircuts, I know."

People are ready to be pampered and this barber, is ready to see her loyal customers. But she says while she's excited, it's also a bit worrisome. They need to do everything in their power to keep staff and customers safe.

That's why Beshear put the 10 rules of reopening in place:

Continue to telework where possible

Phased return to work

Onsite temperature/health checks

Universal masks and any other necessary PPE

Close common areas

Enforce social distancing

Limit face-to-face meetings

Sanitize/hand wash stations

Special accommodations

Testing plan

"Of course we'll be wearing our face mask and proper PPE equipment," said Shafer. "We're going to be doing curbside, you know text me or call me when you get there, I'll come out and get your dog."

Both of these business owners are ready with the proper PPE to open in the safest way possible and are adjusting their shops, to prevent another outbreak.

The department of health will be evaluating individual businesses ability to safety reopen.

The governor said today there are still a few industries and businesses not ready to open yet. That includes restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and campgrounds. Beshear says those are likely in phase two of the reopening. But with the summer months quickly approaching, there's one thing that isn't in either of the first two phases - public pools.

