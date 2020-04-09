Jefferson County Attorney's Office says 4 employees tested positive for COVID-19

While court operations were not impacted Friday, the office said District Court may be impacted in coming weeks due to staff being on medical leave or in quarantine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Attorney's Office said four staffers have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Those who tested positive include three assistant county attorneys and a victim advocate.

Following CDC guidelines, 16 other staff members have been asked to quarantine as a precaution.

While court operations were not impacted Friday, the office said District Court may be impacted in coming weeks due to staff being on medical leave or in quarantine.

“It has come to our office even with consistent mask use, sanitizing, and working to stay physically distanced," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said in a release.

O'Connell urged people to take precautions to protect themselves from the virus and limit the spread with the upcoming holiday weekend and Kentucky Derby.

