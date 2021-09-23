Children's hospital encourages proper car seat installation during Child Passenger Safety Week

Having a car seat properly installed can reduce the risk of injury to a child by 71% but data shows that more than half of car seats aren't installed correctly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know: Just having a car seat installed correctly can reduce the risk of injury to a child by 71%.

However, more than half of all car seats are installed incorrectly – according to safekids.org. This week is Child Passenger Safety Week, and Norton Children’s is warning against incorrect installation.

Installing a car seat can be overwhelming and confusing, especially to new parents.

Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville has nationally certified car child passenger safety technicians who can take parents and family members through the process of installing the car seat.

Here are three things parents need to keep in mind:

Right seat

Right placement

Right direction

The right seat means your child fits the correct weight and height for the seat. Plus, car seats have an expiration date - and it's important that you don't use one that's too old or damaged.

“It is very important to not use an expired car seat or a car seat that you do not know the history of, because it could have been in a crash which reduces the integrity of the car seat,” Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness Coordinator Jessica Papenhaus said.

Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness holds car seat safety checks year-round. If the times and dates don't fit your schedule, you can contact Norton Children's directly.

Downtown Louisville – Norton Healthcare Pavilion, 315 E. Broadway (Preston Street side) - Every Tuesday of the month

West Louisville – Neighborhood Place – Ujima, 3610 Bohne Ave. - First Tuesday of the month

St. Matthews – Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, 4001 Dutchmans Lane (Norton Medical Plaza 3 parking garage, fifth floor) - Second Tuesday of the month

Northeastern Louisville – Norton Children’s Medical Center, 4910 Chamberlain Lane - Call to schedule an appointment at this location: (502) 446-5370

