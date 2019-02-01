Health inspectors found dirty water fountains, broken sinks, and mouse poop at Oldham County Schools

We've rounded up and broken down some of the lowest scores schools received from health inspectors in Oldham County between 2019 and 2021.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Students have been back in class for over a month now but they're not the only ones with exams on the way. The school buildings have to pass their own pop quiz every year: health inspections.

In Kentucky, there are two types of inspections schools must pass.

There is a 'Food Establishment Inspection' where inspectors check for food safety. Just like at a restaurant, inspectors assign a grade based on the school's food storage and preparation; that grade is posted in the school lunchroom.

The second type of inspection, a 'School Inspection', evaluates things like lighting, sewage and restrooms to make sure they are working properly.

Our FOCUS team has been looking through inspections at schools across Kentucky and Indiana. This time, we're sharing what we found in Oldham County Schools between 2019 and 2021.

On a Kentucky health inspector's grading scale, all the schools passed but some scores need improvement. We found three schools scoring below a 94 at one some point over those three years.

La Grange Elementary



La Grange Elementary scored an 89 in 2019, the lowest score in Oldham County.

The school lost points for dirty water fountains, a leaking roof, and other "major ceiling damage". Inspectors also noted a sink not working.

According to the report, a trash compactor was also leaking sewage water.

In 2021, a major improvement, La Grange Elementary scored a perfect 100.

Locust Grove Elementary

Locust Grove Elementary School also had some issues in 2019, scoring a 92.

Hand sinks were listed as inoperable and a fire extinguisher in the gym was missing.

In 2020, the school's score jumped to 96 but inspectors noted two sinks were still not working.



North Oldham Middle School



North Oldham Middle also scored a 92 in 2019.

Health inspectors found mouse droppings on shelves and knocked-off points for several water fountains not working.

That's an issue that seemed to carry into 2020, where North Oldham Middle scored even lower with a 90.

This time, the school was cited for water fountains still not working, and soap dispensers not working either. Inspectors also listed missing or malfunctioning hand dryers.

Broken hand dryers continued to be an issue in 2021, but North Oldham Middle School's score improved to 96.



MORE SCORES



The Health Department is not required to post scores or inspection reports.

The FOCUS investigative team assembled this data so you can see how your kid's school scored.

You can request the full inspection report by contacting your local health department and asking for a copy of the 'school inspection report' and the 'Food Establishment Inspection Report'.

Have a story tip? Contact the FOCUS Investigative team at FOCUS@whas11.com.

