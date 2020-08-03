FRANKFORT, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus including one in Jefferson County.

The governor confirmed the cases during a press conference on Sunday and comes two days after a case was confirmed in Harrison County.

He says that the other two cases are in Fayette County and one additional case in Harrison County, bringing the total to four statewide.

All of the individuals are in isolation, according to the governor.

Harrison County Schools will be closed in the county for several days, and nursing homes are recommended to close to visitors in the coming days. Beshear believes these steps are preventative for potential spread of the virus.

So far 21 people have been tested for coronavirus with 17 of the tests coming back negative with four mentioned being positive.

Beshear says the state will get through this and the risk is still low.

Beshear is expected to share addition information during a Monday morning press conference.

Here are some guidelines to follow to stay healthy:

PROPER handwashing for at least 20 seconds.

Sneeze and cough into your elbow.

If you do not feel well, stay home, drink fluids and rest.

If symptoms persist such as high fever, sore throat, coughing and shortness of breath, please seek medical attention.

