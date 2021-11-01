Baptist Health announces plans for new outpatient car center

The center will be near its Kresge Way campus, located at the southwest corner of Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville has announced plans to build a new outpatient care center at what is now the Breckenridge Inn.

The center will be near its Kresge Way campus, located at the southwest corner of Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

The five-story office building will house physician practices, urgent care, surgery center, physical and occupational therapy and a retail pharmacy.

Baptist Health plans to complete construction in two years. The project includes renovations to existing medical office space on Kresge Way.

"In addition to new services we will add with the proposed development, the relocation of current physician practices from the hospital campus will allow us to enhance patient care by increasing our number of specialty physicians and improving hospital access for those physicians," said Baptist Health Louisville President Larry Gray.

Partners in the project include TEG Architects of Jeffersonville, BTM Engineering and Abel Construction of Louisville, and Triple M Investments, an affiliate of the McMahan Group of Louisville.

McMahan Group of Louisville co-managers Rory McMahan and DiAnne Hutcherson said the project is part of their commitment to helping the Hikes Point neighborhood.

"This new facility will add hundreds of well-paying jobs to the neighborhood and increase the residential home values in the area," McMahan said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.