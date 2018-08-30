CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There are more than 600 missing people in Kentucky right now. Kentucky State Police have partnered with NaMus, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, in hopes of finding them.

KSP asked loved ones who have a missing relative to bring medical records and even give swabs of DNA to be entered into a database at the event.

"Every year around her birthday or the time she went missing. It just brings it all back,” Dawn Greenwalt said.

It’s been more than 10 years since Greenwalt last saw her mother, but the pain is still raw.

"Nobody knows what you're going through other than the families that have been there,” Greenwalt said.

Her mother, Sandra Travis, went missing in 2005.

The last person who saw her alive has since died. Now Greenwalt says she is doing whatever she can to keep the investigation moving forward, including driving several hundred miles to be here.

"We'll be entering new cases into the system, collecting DNA samples, they can bring in images, dental records, anything cases related,” Amy Dobbs, with NaMus, said.

The groups are hoping to get new information in cases of missing people in Kentucky.

Tessa Taylor-Monday came to add her missing daughter's DNA into the system for the first time.

"It’s energetic and its helpful and that's the whole goal with finding my daughter- just hope in general,” Taylor-Monday said.

Right now, these families say hope is what they're leaning on the hope that this could bring new clues, hope that police get more answers, hope that their families may finally find closure.

If you have anything that could be useful to police in missing person cases, call their tip-line. That's 1-800-543-7723.

