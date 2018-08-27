LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Kentucky State Police Post Five is hosting an event on Thursday in conjunction with the National Missing and Unidentified Person System, or Name Us.

The Name Us database collects information about missing people and unidentified remains in hopes of bringing closure to families.

Post Five is asking anyone with open missing person cases to bring in photos, x-rays, or medical records to the event. They also ask two biological relatives of the missing person to attend in order to collect D-N-A samples.

To register, call Post Five at 502-532-6363.

