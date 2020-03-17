LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday afternoon, AEG Presents/ Concerts West announced the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming NO FILTER tour, due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The Stones 15-date summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8. It was scheduled to be in Louisville on June 14 at Cardinal Stadium.

The Rolling Stones commented, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

AEG Presents/ Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

For additional information, please visit Rolling Stones.

