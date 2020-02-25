LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Well-known comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan is coming to Louisville as part of the Sacred Clown Tour this May.

Rogan will do two shows at the Louisville Palace Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. People can purchase tickets during pre-sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. using the code SOLO.

To purchase tickets, visit www.louisvillepalace.com.

RELATED: Janet Jackson coming to KFC Yum! Center

RELATED: The Rolling Stones are officially coming to Louisville

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.