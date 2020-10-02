LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Janet Jackson kicks off her Black Diamond World Tour this summer to arenas across North America. The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond," set for release this year.

The tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, and many more.

The tour will stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at noon on Thursday, February 13 at the KFC Yum! Center box office, ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







