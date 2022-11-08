Louisville's Jack Harlow walks away with multiple MTV Video Music Awards

Harlow earned the "Song of the Summer" nod with "First Class" and earned three awards with Lil Nas X for "Industry Baby."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Jack Harlow is having a great year and has added more trophies to his collection.

The Louisville native took home four MTV Video Music Awards during Sunday night’s telecast where he also served as a co-host.

He opened up the show performing his hit single “First Class” in a mock plane while donning flight attendant garb. His celebrities in first class included starlet Chloe Bailey, late night host Jimmy Fallon and Lil Nas X to name a few.

One of the big surprises of the night is when Harlow brought out Fergie to do a rendition of Glamorous, the song from which “First Class” gets its catchphrase.

Needless to say, the crowd was definitely on their feet in the Prudential Center with a roaring applause.

Early in the evening, Harlow scored his first Video Music Award with the “Industry Baby” collaboration with Lil Nas X. Neither of them believed they won the “Best Collaboration” award.

Harlow let Nas have his moment where he said, “and this is for the champions.”

The pair would also take home trophies for “Best Art Direction” and “Best Visual Effects.”

Harlow did score a solo win for “First Class” as it was named “Song of the Summer.”

In his acceptance speech, he thanked Fergie for giving him one of the best songs of his childhood.

"First Class is me. It's just who I am," he said. "I'm hungry, so we're just going to keep on going."

He also said it was a huge honor sharing co-hosting duties with hip-hop legends LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.