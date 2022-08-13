Louisville City FC has 'first class' of a night with record crowd at Lynn Family Stadium

It was largest crowd in the club's history and the first-ever sellout for the new soccer stadium in Butchertown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday was a perfect day to get outdoors to enjoy a cookout, time at the park or a little soccer at Lynn Family Stadium.

Thousands of fans attended Louisville City FC’s blackout game against Tampa Bay. A massive crowd of fans waited to get inside to experience the special day.

According to the soccer club, 14,673 people filled the stadium. It was the first time Lynn Family Stadium had a sellout crowd and the largest crowd in Louisville City FC’s history.

Rapper Jack Harlow helped get the crowd hyped up having them chant “Lou City” before the start of the game.

“I love you, let’s do this,” he said to the crowd.

Lou City donned black and gold uniforms and kept fans on their toes throughout the game as it was deadlocked for the first 45.

That was until forward Wilson Harris scored his 10th goal of the season.

Lou City defeated the Rowdies 1-0 and sits atop the Eastern Conference.

Following the win, Coach Danny Cruz said it was a special night.

“I had chills at the start. I had chills at the end. I had chills walking around to celebrate with the fans. And obviously, when the goal goes in, the place erupts. I haven't felt that in a very, very long time with regards to atmosphere. Exceeding expectations was everything I hoped it would be and more,” Cruz said.

