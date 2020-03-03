LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three JCPS principals don't "have the capacity to function," according to the reports from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The schools under review included Engelhard Elementary, Trunell Elementary and Young Elementary.

They are schools previously chosen for review after being identified as under-performing, falling within the bottom 5% of schools in the state.

In the reviews released Monday, the audit team recommends the principals of those three schools be removed and instead reassigned to similar roles elsewhere within the district.

The report on all three schools says the principals don't have the ability to lead their schools to improvement.

It cited reasons like lack of timeliness of decision-making..and ineffective leadership communication.

JCPS Spokesperson Mark Hebert said Monday it will now be up to JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to review the recommendations with those principals and make a decision on the next steps.

Dr. Pollio then has the the final decision on whether or not to remove the principals at each elementary school.

In January, the board released reports finding six other JCPS principals were also unfit to lead lead their schools to improvements.

The audit team still needs to conduct reviews of 12 more under performing JCPS schools, which will come later in the year.

