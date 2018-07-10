FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) — After the Kentucky Department of Education released its annual report card for schools across the state, many noticed the high number of low-performing schools in Jefferson County.

The analysis looked at student assessment results and noted that 64 Jefferson County schools were in need of targeted support and improvement, or TSI schools. This label means a least one at-risk group (minority, special education and low-income students) is performing as poorly as schools in the bottom five percent of the state.

Similarly, 20 Jefferson County schools were in need of comprehensive support and improvement, or CSI -- meaning the school is one of the bottom five percent of schools in the state or has a graduation rate below 80 percent.

While these numbers are much larger than numbers in other counties across the Commonwealth, JCPS has more schools than any other school district.

When broken down into percentages, 54 percent of Jefferson County schools are in need of some sort of support. This percentage is close to the percentage of schools in need of support in districts across Kentuckiana.

Here is a look at how districts across Kentuckiana scored when it comes to TSI and CSI schools:

Bullitt County: 9 TSI schools and 2 CSI schools (50% of schools need support)

Hardin County: 13 TSI schools and 1 CSI school (67% of schools need support)

Henry County: 2 TSI schools and 1 CSI school (60% of schools need support)

Meade County: 3 TSI schools (38% of schools need support)

Nelson County: 5 TSI schools (55% of schools need support)

Oldham County: 7 TSI schools (44% of schools need support)

Shelby County: 4 TSI schools and 1 CSI school (36% of schools need support)

Trimble County: 1 TSI school (25% of schools need support)

Jefferson County: 64 TSI schools and 20 CSI schools (54% of schools need support)

The average percent of schools that need support in Kentuckiana counties is around 48 percent. KDE says all of these school districts will receive state support and resources to help increase student achievement across the board.

To find what schools are labeled as TSI or CSI schools, visit www.openhouse.education.ky.gov/Data.

