LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The JCPS School Board has released preliminary renderings for the schools which could soon be built in the district.
On March 10, a community meeting will be held to discuss plans with the public.
Projects underway:
- Renovation of third floor at Academy of Shawnee
- New Indian Trail Elementary to be completed in 2022
- New Wilkerson Elementary to be completed in 2022
Pending projects:
- Echo Trail Middle School would be built on 40-acre site near Beckley Creek Park
- New elementary school planned for YMCA building on W. Broadway
RELATED: Groups ask for JCPS board member's resignation after 'racially insensitive, if not racist' comments
RELATED: JCPS finalizing plan for new school safety officers
RELATED: KDE: Six JCPS principals do not have the 'capacity' to lead school improvements
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.