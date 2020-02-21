LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The JCPS School Board has released preliminary renderings for the schools which could soon be built in the district.

On March 10, a community meeting will be held to discuss plans with the public.

Projects underway:

Renovation of third floor at Academy of Shawnee

New Indian Trail Elementary to be completed in 2022

New Wilkerson Elementary to be completed in 2022

Pending projects:

Echo Trail Middle School would be built on 40-acre site near Beckley Creek Park

New elementary school planned for YMCA building on W. Broadway

