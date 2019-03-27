LOUISVILLE (wHAS11) -- Four major unions came together Wednesday morning, March 27, to discuss the major implications sick-outs can have financially and to encourage people to get their information about the unions from the unions.



Union reps said employees are getting information from Facebook groups, they wouldn’t name names, that have their own agendas and aren’t looking out for the teachers’ best interests.



The teamster representative, John Stovall, said employees are being pimped out.

“You have these groups out there that have their own agendas on what they want to accomplish and they’re trying to use our membership to get that done because they don’t have stake in the game and they don’t represent anyone except themselves and their own self interests,” Stovall said. “That’s what this meeting is about, is union leaders letting our membership know and let the public know that we're protecting what is ours, we’re gonna protect our membership and we’ll work together if there needs to be a job action or something like that, and when we do it, everybody in this room will know about it.”

Sue Foster said she had to send a cease and desist letter to two social media groups’ administrators.

"They were cutting and pasting my information that I was giving our members and posting it on their Facebook sites, but they were only cutting and pasting certain sections and therefore it was giving a different direction than what was actually being said to our members,” Foster said. “Therefore, we had to send a cease and desist to these two rogue groups to say stop this now. stop it now or we will take next steps."





