'What we are trying to do is make places safer': First look at potential weapons detection system for JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to move forward with the JCPS superintendent's weapon detection system plan, Butler High School got the first look at what could be.

Company representatives from Evolv demonstrated how the new weapons detection system worked on Thursday, detecting concealed threats -- like firearms and explosive devices -- as people passed through the machine. Then, it sends an image to the nearby tablet. It would then be up to a staff member to pull that person aside for a separate search.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says the system is designed to scan about 1,800 people per hour, and it is supposed to be "objective."

"No solution is perfect, and what we are trying to do is make places safer, and that includes schools," Jill Lemond, director of education at Evolv, said.

Evolv is currently in more than 450 schools, across 30 states — including Kentucky. Both Christian County and Marshall County schools are already using the technology, which is said to be less intrusive than a metal detector because students don't have to empty their pockets or take off bags.

Still, it isn't yet a done deal.

"We are still going to be doing the safety measure we've been doing over the years, this is just another layer offered to our community," Robert Moore, JCPS chief of schools, said.

JCPS leaders say they are accepting proposals from other companies, but they have to move fast with a goal of installing weapon detections systems in more than a dozen high schools by the beginning of next year.

"I'm here asking you to help protect children," Deputy Mayor David James said. "It's not a solution. It's not perfect, but we need to try to work together to get to perfect."

There will be a community open house to demonstrate this technology to parents and guardians on May 16 at Butler. There will be two different sessions, one from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and one from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

